The Mariners recalled Kelenic from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, as expected.

Kelenic's .096/.185/.193 line from his 23-game debut earlier in the season serves as a useful reminder of the significant risk that comes with all prospects, even highly touted ones. That's not nearly a long enough stretch that it should knock too much of the shine off one of the game's brightest young talents, however. The 22-year-old outfielder hit .306/.386/.622 with seven homers in 24 games following his early-June demotion back to Tacoma, setting him up well to meet expectations this time around. Perhaps most significantly, he struck out in just 14.9 percent of his plate appearances over that time, well below the 28.3 percent strikeout rate he posted in his first taste of the big leagues.