Kelenic isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Kelenic has yet to start against a left-handed pitcher this season, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Taylor Hearn on the mound for the Rangers. Dylan Moore will start in right field and bat ninth.
