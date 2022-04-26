Kelenic is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
The Rays are deploying a lefty (Josh Fleming) as their primary pitcher, so the lefty-hitting Kelenic will take a seat amid his ongoing slide at the plate. Dylan Moore will pick up a start in right field in place of Kelenic, who has gone 2-for-19 with 11 strikeouts over his last five starts.
