Kelenic is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

The Rays are deploying a lefty (Josh Fleming) as their primary pitcher, so the lefty-hitting Kelenic will take a seat amid his ongoing slide at the plate. Dylan Moore will pick up a start in right field in place of Kelenic, who has gone 2-for-19 with 11 strikeouts over his last five starts.

