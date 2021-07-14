Kelenic owns a .360/.429/.680 slash line with five doubles, one home run, five RBI, three walks and four runs across 28 plate appearances in his first six games of July at Triple-A Tacoma.

Kelenic also went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two total runs June 29, so he's been on an extended stretch of success at the plate. It appears to be mission accomplished with respect to Kelenic regaining his confidence and stroke with the Rainiers after a tough initial major-league stint, so a return to the Mariners could be imminent.