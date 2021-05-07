Kelenic went 2-for-6 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to El Paso on Thursday.

The prized prospect wasted no time building an early case for his long-desired promotion to the big leagues, slugging a pair of homers in his 2021 minors debut after a successful spring training stint with the big-league club. Kelenic is fully expected to make his majors debut this season, with that timeline naturally accelerated if he continues churning out a similar caliber of production over the coming weeks in what is his initial exposure to Triple-A arms.