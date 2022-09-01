Kelenic, who owns a .244 average and .784 OPS across his last 12 games at Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a September promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell.

Kelenic has become quite the conundrum for the Mariners as a once-can't-miss prospect that's produced little outside some serviceable power numbers at the big-league level over his first 133 games. The 23-year-old has been in a solid offensive groove since his latest demotion to the Rainiers on Aug. 11 -- even his aforementioned .244 average since Aug. 17 is accompanied by an encouraging .340 on-base percentage, .444 slugging percentage, 11.3 percent walk rate and modest 17.0 percent strikeout rate. The latter two metrics are particularly relevant for Kelenic, as they constitute just the type of BB/K ratio the organization would want to see become the norm for him, but one he hasn't come close to generating when facing major-league arms.