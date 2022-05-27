Kelenic is hitting .286 (8-for-28) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, four walks and a steal across his last seven games with Triple-A Tacoma.

They're not otherworldly numbers by any stretch, but at least Kelenic has picked up the pace by a good margin after going 1-for-9 over his first two games following his demotion. However, one troubling trend that continues to haunt Kelenic and harkens back to his pair of very difficult major-league stints is an inability to make consistent contact -- even during his current encouraging stretch, he's sporting a massive 34.4 percent strikeout rate.