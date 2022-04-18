Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Astros on Sunday.
Kelenic put together his second multi-hit effort in the last four games and laced his first two-bagger of the campaign in the process. The 22-year-old continues to struggle more often than not against big-league arms, but he's at least struck out just twice in 15 plate appearances following a nightmarish day against the White Sox on Tuesday where he racked up four punchouts in as many trips to the plate.
