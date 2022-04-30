Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Marlins on Friday.

Kelenic snapped a brief 0-for-10 funk that had spanned his previous three games with his busy night from the latter part of the order. The 22-year-old's issues with making consistent contact persisted, however, as he recorded his sixth multi-strikeout game in the last nine with his pair of punchouts.