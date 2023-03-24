Kelenic (quadriceps) went 1-for-3 with an RBI groundout, a walk and two runs in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

Kelenic was able to draw the start in left field and apparently get through his time on the field without any setbacks. The talented outfielder stayed hot at the plate as well, pushing his Cactus League average to .405 with Thursday's production.