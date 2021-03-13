Kelenic (knee) is scheduled to meet with the training staff Saturday and could return to on-field activities next week, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

General manager Jerry Dipoto recently said that Kelenic is on the fast track with his recovery, and the team will determine a plan to get him back on the field in the near future. The 21-year-old would likely require some time to ramp up before returning to Cactus League games, but he could be back in the Mariners' lineup before too long. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force Kelenic to begin the year in the minors.