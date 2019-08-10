Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Promoted to Double-A
Kelenic was promoted to Double-A Arkansas on Saturday.
This has been quite a season for Kelenic, who turned 20 on July 16. He hit .300/.375/.539 with 17 home runs, 17 steals (on 24 attempts) and a 94:42 K:BB in 96 games between Low-A and High-A. That stolen-base total oversells his realistic upside in that category in the big leagues, but his bat will carry the day.
