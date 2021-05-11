The Mariners plan to call Kelenic up from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Thursday's home game against Cleveland, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kelenic has been dominating against Triple-A pitching through the first handful of games, and while nothing is set in stone, it appears his tear at the dish will be rewarded with a long-awaited promotion. If he's called up later in the week as expected, Kelenic should be installed as an everyday player in either left or center field. While his batting average and on-base percentage could be somewhat volatile, Kelenic's power/speed combo makes him worthy of a pickup if he's still sitting on a waiver wire in shallower leagues.