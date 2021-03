Kelenic (knee) was able to log a full batting practice Sunday without any discomfort, marking his first on-field session since sustaining a Grade 2 adductor strain, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The elite prospect added that he hadn't experienced any pain in his knee, thigh or quadriceps area while hitting in batting cages and playing catch throughout the past week. Considering the accelerated pace of his recovery, he's likely to be reinserted into Cactus League lineups in the coming days.