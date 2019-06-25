Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Quiet since return from injury
Kelenic is 3-for-20 with three RBI, two walks and two runs for High-A Modesto over the five games he's suited up for since returning from a wrist injury.
Kelenic had gotten off to a hot start with the Nuts prior to his injury, as he was hitting .375 over a modest seven-game sample. The recent two-week absence seems to have affected the 19-year-old's rhythm at the plate to an extent, but he still has a solid .273/.327/.500 line across 49 plate appearances at the High-A level thus far.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Returns to action•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Return drawing closer•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Moves to MiLB injured list•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Hits ground running in Modesto•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Receives bump to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...