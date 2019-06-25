Kelenic is 3-for-20 with three RBI, two walks and two runs for High-A Modesto over the five games he's suited up for since returning from a wrist injury.

Kelenic had gotten off to a hot start with the Nuts prior to his injury, as he was hitting .375 over a modest seven-game sample. The recent two-week absence seems to have affected the 19-year-old's rhythm at the plate to an extent, but he still has a solid .273/.327/.500 line across 49 plate appearances at the High-A level thus far.