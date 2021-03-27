Kelenic was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.

Kelenic dealt with a knee injury earlier in camp but had a strong showing in Cactus League play. The 21-year-old slashed .333/.478/.778 with two home runs, seven runs and five RBI over nine spring games but will now join the minor-league camp before he presumably spends the first few weeks of the regular season at Triple-A Tacoma.

