Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Receives bump to High-A
Kelenic was promoted from Low-A West Virginia to High-A Modesto on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Kelenic needed only 49 games with the Power to earn the promotion after slashing .303/.391/.564 with 10 homers in 188 at-bats. Seattle's top prospect posted an improved 12.0 percent walk rate and also added seven stolen bases, though he was caught four times.
