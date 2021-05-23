Kelenic is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Seattle will give the 21-year-old outfielder his first day off since he was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on May 13. After an impressive three-hit performance in his second MLB game, Kelenic has ridden the struggle bus over the Mariners' subsequent seven contests. During that stretch, Kelenic has gone 2-for-28 while reaching base at a .161 clip.