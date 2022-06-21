Kelenic recently missed five days with a hamstring strain at Triple-A Tacoma but returned to action Thursday, Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

However, the 22-year-old has cooled off at the plate after a recent hot streak, hitting just .150 (3-for-20) over his last six games. Stecker notes Kelenic continues to struggle with consistent contact despite facing a lower level of competition in Tacoma, as he's struck out 34 times in 24 games with the Rainiers. Consequently, it may take an improvement in that area over an extended stretch before Kelenic returns to the big-league club.