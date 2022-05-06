Kelenic isn't starting Friday against the Rays.
Kelenic has gone 0-for-11 with two walks and three strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll be on the bench for a second straight matchup. Dylan Moore will start in right field and bat eighth.
