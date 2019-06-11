Kelenic (wrist), who was placed on the minor-league injured list last Saturday, is still being evaluated but may only be sidelined for the minimum time required, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic injured his wrist in the process of wiping second base in a game last Thursday in San Jose. Mariners director of player development Andy McKay remarked Monday that the hope is that Kelenic can be back on the field as soon as his mandatory seven-day stint on the IL concludes.