Kelenic (wrist) is back in the starting lineup for High-A Modesto on Thursday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Kelenic was moved to the injured list June 8 due to a right wrist injury, but he's returned to full health and will aim to keep it rolling with Modesto, where he's slashing .375/.423/.667 with two homers and five RBI over seven contests.

