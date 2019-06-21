Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Returns to action
Kelenic (wrist) is back in the starting lineup for High-A Modesto on Thursday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Kelenic was moved to the injured list June 8 due to a right wrist injury, but he's returned to full health and will aim to keep it rolling with Modesto, where he's slashing .375/.423/.667 with two homers and five RBI over seven contests.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Return drawing closer•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Moves to MiLB injured list•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Hits ground running in Modesto•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Receives bump to High-A•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Traded to Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...