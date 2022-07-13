Kelenic has hit .368 with one double, two triples, three home runs, nine RBI, five walks and seven runs over the 24 plate appearances he's logged in the last five games with Triple-A Tacoma.

The quest to get Kelenic right at the plate at the Triple-A level before having the prized prospect return to the majors appears to be an unqualified success at this point, as the 22-year-old is now boasting a .298 average and .966 OPS overall during his 42 games with the Rainiers. Moreover, what was previously a key missing piece in Kelenic's offensive profile -- a more patient approach at the plate coupled with a higher contact rate -- appears to be manifesting, as he's sporting an elite 18.2 percent walk rate and minuscule 12.1 percent strikeout rate across his last seven games (33 plate appearances).