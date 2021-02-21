Kelenic won't be considered for an Opening Day roster spot but will be called up in late April, team president Kevin Mather said in a talk with the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club in early February which was posted to the club's official YouTube page.

The speech contained a number of explicit admissions of practices that front offices normally keep under wraps such as blatant service-time manipulation. The team clearly views Kelenic as big-league ready, as Mather also told the club that the team had offered him a large pre-debut extension. He didn't want to agree to any team options that would extend into his free-agent years, so the team will send him to the minors for a few weeks in order to deny him a year of free agency. Assuming the Mariners stick to that plan, expect Kelenic to wind up playing somewhere in the neighborhood of 140 games this season if he can stay healthy.