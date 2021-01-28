Kelenic will join the Mariners' big-league camp this spring, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Kelenic dominated the minors in 2019, hitting .291/.364/.540 with 23 homers and 20 steals in 117 games across three levels, topping out at Double-A. Under ordinary circumstances, he probably would have continued that dominance in the upper minors last season and pushed for his big-league debut, but the canceled minor-league campaign prevented him from doing so. On talent alone, Kelenic should be given a legitimate shot to win an Opening Day roster spot, but whether or not the Mariners are willing to give him one remains to be seen.

