Kelenic corroborated the health of his previously injured right knee on multiple plays during a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic returned to the starting lineup exactly two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 adductor strain and enjoyed an excellent all-around night. In going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Kramer notes the prize prospect flashed his wheels by using his speed on each of the three occasions he reached safely overall, leaving no doubt about his return to full health. The multi-hit effort pushed Kelenic's spring average to .333, but general manager Jerry Dipoto said earlier this week the 21-year-old is still likely to head to minor league spring training or the alternate training site when the Mariners break camp.