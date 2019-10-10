Kelenic (back) was shut down as a precaution in the Arizona Fall League, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners decided to remove Kelenic from their AFL roster despite the fact that his injury isn't considered serious. In 119 games played in the minors this season, the 20-year-old hit 23 home runs with 68 RBI while recording a .289/.363/.533 slash line. Kelenic is expected to be ready for spring training next season.