Kelenic, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a single in a win over the Angels on Friday.

The 22-year-old snapped what had been 0-for-42 skid at the big-league level that dated back to his initial stint with the Mariners this season. Kelenic has looked like a completely different hitter at the Triple-A level compared to the overmatched rookie he's often come across as when facing big-league arms, but perhaps Friday's hit will kickstart his current tenure with Seattle.