Kelenic is not starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The rookie will sit against what would be a tough matchup in lefty Sean Manaea. It's worth wondering whether Kelenic, hitting .111 since being called up and 0-for-26 in his last seven games, will be sent down to Triple-A, much like teammate Taylor Trammell, to regain his confidence at the plate. Trammell will start in center field Wednesday.

