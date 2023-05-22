Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday.
Kelenic struck out in three of four plate appearances, but his second-inning 394-foot shot to right center accounted for the only hit off Atlanta rookie starter Jared Shuster. The homer was Kelenic's first time leaving the yard since May 13 and added to what is now a 10-game stretch of mostly solid work at the plate -- the talented outfielder sports a .282 and .830 OPS in 41 plate appearances over that stretch.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Swipes sixth bag•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Gets day of rest Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Laces first triple of season•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Clutch two-bagger Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Swipes two bags Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Batting third again•