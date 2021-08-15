Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a win over Toronto.
The rookie drilled a ball 384 feet to left field in the seventh inning for his sixth big-league homer. The long ball was part of a back-to-back set with teammate Luis Torrens. Kelenic is batting just .156 on the season, but he is starting to turn things around. Over his past 17 games, he is hitting .258 with four homers, four doubles, 14 RBI and an 8:11 BB:K across 62 at-bats.
