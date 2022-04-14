Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. He didn't walk or strikeout.

After a two-out walk to Eugenio Suarez, Kelenic ripped a two-run homer in the top of the second inning to open the scoring. The rookie phenom followed up his first career home run with a single in the eighth, registering his first career two-hit game. The breakout performance is a welcome sight after Kelenic started the season 1-for-17.