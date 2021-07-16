Kelenic is starting in center field and batting eighth Friday against the Angels.
The Mariners won't wait to insert Kelenic into the starting lineup after recalling him earlier Friday. While the 22-year-old struggled to a .096/.185/.193 slash line during his initial stint with the big club, he hit .306/.386/.622 with seven long balls in his 24 games back in Tacoma. Kelenic seems likely to get everyday playing time going forward.
