Kelenic went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a run-scoring ground-rule double, a three-run home run and an additional run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Sunday.

This is exactly the type of all-around domination of opposing pitchers that Kelenic had made the norm during the pre-big-league-debut portion of his minors career, one that set the type of expectations the prized prospect has frustratingly fallen short of at the highest level thus far. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old offered plenty of reason for optimism with his performance against the Aviators over the just-concluded five-game series, as Sunday's performance was preceded by a 4-for-4 tally Saturday that included a triple and a solo home run and he also hit safely in each of first three games of the extended set.