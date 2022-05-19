Kelenic, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts over his first two games with the Rainiers.

It's naturally a very small sample, but it's undoubtedly worrisome that Kelenic is already struggling with making consistent contact at a level below the minors. The 22-year-old has dominated at the Triple-A level in the past, however, and given his pedigree, he should be able to boost his numbers up over time while endeavoring to eventually get back to the big leagues.