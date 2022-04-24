Kelenic went 1-for-5 with an RBI single, a run and a stolen base in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

Kelenic's day certainly started off positively enough, as he singled home Tom Murphy in the second inning and subsequently recorded his second stolen base of the season. However, matters went downhill from there, as he also struck out in three of his remaining four trips to the plate. The 22-year-old has reached safely in five of the last six games, but his .167/.226/.354 slash line and 37.7 percent strikeout rate through 53 plate appearances are ongoing cause for concern.