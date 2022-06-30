Kelenic is hitting .387 (12-for-31) with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, a walk and four runs across his last six games with Triple-A Tacoma.

It's another highly encouraging minor-league stretch for Kelenic, who's now slashing .297/.340/.565 with 20 extra-base hits and 24 RBI over 147 plate appearances overall with the Rainiers. Despite the vastly improved performance compared to his dismal big-league stint earlier in the season, the Mariners appear intent on sticking to their guns with respect to ensuring Kelenic displays improvement in certain areas before summoning him back to the big leagues. In response to Taylor Trammell hitting the injured list due to a hamstring issue Wednesday, the team promoted Marcus Wilson instead of Kelenic, who still sports a problematic 5.4 percent walk rate and 27.9 percent strikeout rate against Triple-A arms.