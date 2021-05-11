Kelenic, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to El Paso on Sunday, is now hitting .444 (8-for-18) with two home runs, five RBI, two walks and two steals overall in his first four games.

At this rate, Kelenic could well strong-arm the Mariners organization for a promotion prior to the All-Star break. The prized prospect has three straight multi-hit games, a stretch he began when he blasted a pair of home runs in his season debut Thursday. Kelenic enjoyed similar success this past spring training (.300 average over 25 plate appearances), further supporting the notion he's ready to face the highest caliber of competition on an everyday basis.