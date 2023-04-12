Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Cubs.
Kelenic hit a long home run off Julian Merryweather in the eighth to extend Seattle's lead to 5-1, marking his third homer in as many games. After just one extra-base hit over his first five games, Kelenic has six such knocks over his past six, totaling five RBI during that stretch.
