Kelenic slugged a two-run home run in Wednesday's Cactus League tie with the Cubs and is 2-for-6 with a walk and two runs overall through three spring games.

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Kelenic admitted Wednesday that former Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather's revelation regarding the elite prospect having turned down a six-year deal from the organization because of his belief he'll eventually outperform the contract is serving as motivation for him this spring, and early returns seem to back that up. Kelenic has made no secret about his belief he's ready to contribute at the big-league level despite his 92 plate appearances at Double-A Arkansas in 2019 constituting his highest level of experience in the minors, and he remains focused on trying to wrest the starting left field job from Jake Fraley and Braden Bishop ahead of Opening Day. However, it's worth noting Seattle has incentive to not officially promote Kelenic until after April 16 in order to preserve an extra year of his services down the line.