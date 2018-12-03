Kelenic was traded from the Mets to the Mariners on Monday along with Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista in exchange for Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano and cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Kelenic will wind up having spent just a few months with the organization that selected him sixth overall in the 2018 draft. In 56 games at the rookie-ball level, the center fielder hit .286/.371/.468, adding six homers and 15 steals. He's a potential cross-category contributor once he reaches the majors, though that's still several years away.