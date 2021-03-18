Kelenic (knee) walked, grounded out and scored a run in his pair of plate appearances during Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Angels.

The star prospect jumped back into game action for the first time since March 5 with a four-pitch walk in the sixth inning after substituting into the contest for Taylor Trammell. Kelenic, who still has a week-plus worth of Cactus League action to make his case for an Opening Day roster spot, is now hitting .222 (2-for-9) across five exhibitions.