Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that Kelenic would be called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Thursday's home game against Cleveland, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle reportedly plans to option Taylor Trammell to Tacoma to make room on the active roster for Kelenic, but the transaction won't be official until later Thursday. Widely viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball, Kelenic should quickly capture a prominent spot in Seattle's batting order while providing an intriguing power-speed profile.