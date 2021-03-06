Kelenic (undisclosed) is being examined by team doctors Saturday and won't play in the team's spring game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Kelenic has been performing well in Cactus League games to begin spring training, but he'll be sidelined for Saturday's matchup. The nature and severity of his potential injury aren't yet known, but more information could be revealed once he's examined by team doctors.
