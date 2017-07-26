Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Aiming for weekend return
Dyson (toe) is feeling better but will remained sidelined with his hyperextended toe, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais announced Tuesday that the plan is to give Dyson ample time to rest in order to hopefully insert him back into the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets. The speedy outfielder has now missed three consecutive games but should return to action in the coming days.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Held out of action Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Remains out Monday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Sunday following collision•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Exits after crashing into wall•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sits out versus lefty Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Continues contributing Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...