Dyson (toe) is feeling better but will remained sidelined with his hyperextended toe, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais announced Tuesday that the plan is to give Dyson ample time to rest in order to hopefully insert him back into the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets. The speedy outfielder has now missed three consecutive games but should return to action in the coming days.

