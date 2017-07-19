Dyson went 1-for-4 with an RBI infield single and stolen base in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Astros.

Dyson's trademark speed made an impact in the defeat, with the veteran legging out a grounder in the fifth that brought home Kyle Seager for the first of Seattle's two runs. The 32-year-old also swiped his 22nd bag of the season and thus remains on pace to eclipse the career-high 36 he racked up with the Royals back in 2014. Meanwhile, Dyson has already set a personal best in home runs (five) and is just three RBI away from setting a new high-water mark in that category.