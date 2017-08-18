Play

Dyson was withheld from Friday's lineup against the Rays due to groin tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's expected that Dyson will be unavailable from the bench Friday. The team has yet to elaborate on the severity of the injury, so consider Dyson day-to-day for now. Guillermo Heredia is moving to center field in place of Dyson on Friday night.

