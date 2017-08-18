Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Dealing with sore groin
Dyson was withheld from Friday's lineup against the Rays due to groin tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It's expected that Dyson will be unavailable from the bench Friday. The team has yet to elaborate on the severity of the injury, so consider Dyson day-to-day for now. Guillermo Heredia is moving to center field in place of Dyson on Friday night.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting out Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Extends hitting streak to nine games•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Takes seat for front end of twin bill•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Keeps raking against old club•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Productive out of two hole in win•
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...