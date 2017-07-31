Dyson is out of the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dyson will take a seat with lefty Cole Hamels on the mound for Texas, allowing Guillermo Heredia to enter the starting nine in center field. The recent DL placement of Mitch Haniger (face) will open up an extra spot in the outfield, but it's not expected that Dyson will emerge from his platoon role to take on regular starts against both lefties and righties. Instead, one of Heredia or Leonys Martin seems like a safer bet to settle into full-time duty.