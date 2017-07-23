Dyson, who slammed into the outfield wall in the fifth inning Saturday, was replaced by Guillermo Heredia in the sixth inning, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He did not leave right away after the incident, but it is unlike Dyson to need a defensive replacement, so his exit was likely connected to crashing into the wall earlier in the game. Dyson was 0-for-2 with a strikeout, and now has just one hit in his last 28 at-bats.