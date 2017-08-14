Dyson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Angels.

Dyson continues wielding a scorching bat, as he's now posted three straight two-hit efforts and boasts a nine-game hitting streak. The veteran has raised his average 17 points to .258 in August, while his five RBI over the first 11 games of the month already exceed his total for all of July (four). Dyson's proficiency on the basepaaths (28 stolen bases in 35 attempts) serves as a nice supplement to his overall fantasy value.